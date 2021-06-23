Beyond Juicery + Eatery Opens Two Stores in Metro Detroit

Beyond Juicery + Eatery, a rising leader in the healthy fast-casual food industry, announced the opening of its two newest locations in Troy and Uptown Ann Arbor. Both restaurants opened on Saturday, June 19.

As a special treat, both locations offered free small Total Energy strawberry banana smoothies from 11:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. on grand opening day.

The new Troy restaurant, located at 5316 Crooks Road, is owned and operated by Robert Kasgorgis and Jason Najor. With strong backgrounds in the customer service and hospitality industries, these multi-unit operators are thrilled to be bringing a third Beyond location to Troy, while also marking their third restaurant with the brand.

“As devoted community members ourselves, we greatly understand the value of providing guests with a welcoming and upbeat eating atmosphere where friends, families and colleagues can come together and enjoy a healthy meal,” says Kasgorgis. “Following the positive reception of our other locations in Northville and West Bloomfield, we’re happy to be sharing Beyond’s people-first mindset with more residents and helping to grow the brand’s rapidly expanding footprint throughout Metro Detroit.”

The Uptown Ann Arbor restaurant, located at 3300 Ann Arbor-Saline Road, is owned and operated by Jason Waterman, who has a well-rounded portfolio with finance and investments that spans 10+ years. This new location is part of the retail space in the premier Uptown Ann Arbor apartment complex, which features convenient outdoor patio seating. Not only will this be the third Beyond location in Ann Arbor, but it is also Waterman’s third restaurant with the brand.

“The feedback I’ve received from my existing Ann Arbor stores thus far has been fantastic, and I’m excited to continue this solid momentum in Uptown,” says Waterman. “With Beyond’s fresh and vibrant menu options, excellent customer service and commitment to using the best-in-class ingredients, I know that Uptown residents will instantly be drawn to the brand, just like I was. Given the vast success I’ve seen with the Beyond model in Ann Arbor specifically, I knew that growing my location count in the community was the right move. The Beyond team has been a reliable resource during this expansion period and I know we all are excited to debut this new location in Uptown."