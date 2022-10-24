Beyond Meat Launches Plant-Based Steak

Beyond Meat, Inc., a leader in plant-based meat, today announced the launch of Beyond Steak, a new innovation designed to deliver the juicy, tender and delicious bite of seared steak tips with the added nutritional and environmental benefits of plant-based meat. Beyond Steak is launching at Kroger and Walmart stores nationwide, as well as at select Albertsons and Ahold divisions and other retailers across the country.

As the brand continues to popularize plant-based meat through a portfolio of industry-leading products, Beyond Meat continues to enable consumers to eat the foods they love without having to compromise on taste, nutrition or sustainability. Seared to perfection and chopped into bite-sized pieces, Beyond Steak provides a flavorful and satisfying experience for meat lovers and flexitarians alike. Packed with 21 grams of protein per serving, Beyond Steak delivers the tender bite and savory taste consumers crave while offering nutritional benefits, including being low in saturated fat and having 0 mg of cholesterol with no added antibiotics or hormones.

“Beyond Steak is a highly-anticipated expansion of our popular beef platform and we’re proud to introduce this innovative product to consumers nationwide,” says Dariush Ajami, Chief Innovation Officer, Beyond Meat. “Beyond Steak delivers the taste and texture of sliced steak in a way that is better for both people and the planet.”

As sustainability remains top-of-mind for consumers, Beyond Meat is committed to providing high-quality products with a lower environmental impact — and all while making them incredibly delicious and convenient. Beyond Steak offers a better-for-you frozen option that is easy-to-cook, portionable and, above all, satisfying. Perfect for quick and easy meals, Beyond Steak can be prepared in a skillet or air fryer in just five minutes and adds craveable flavor to popular dishes, from fajitas and tacos to stir fries, sandwiches and salads.

Advancing Human Health Through Rapid & Relentless Innovation

The launch of Beyond Steak comes as part of Beyond Meat’s rapid and relentless innovation efforts to meet consumers’ growing demand for delicious, nutritious and sustainable plant-based meat made without GMOs. Last year, Beyond Meat announced the establishment of the Plant-Based Diet Initiative Fund at the Stanford University School of Medicine to create a repository of cutting-edge research that will help drive and inform additional breakthrough product innovation to advance human health. In a previous clinical study that was conducted at Stanford University and published in The American Journal of Clinical Nutrition, researchers evaluated the impact of replacing animal-based meat with Beyond Meat’s plant-based meat over an 8-week period on cholesterol levels (including LDL), heart disease risk factors including TMAO levels, and body weight, and found improvement in key health metrics when participants replaced animal-based meat with Beyond Meat’s plant-based meat.

Beyond Steak is the latest addition to Beyond Meat’s flagship plant-based beef portfolio, which also includes the Beyond Burger, Beyond Beef and Beyond Meatballs at retail. Find Beyond Steak, along with all of your Beyond Meat favorites, by visiting the Beyond Meat store locator and get mealtime inspiration on the Beyond Meat recipe page. Beyond Meat products are available in approximately 183,000 retail and foodservice outlets in 90+ countries.