BIBIBOP Asian Grill, the fast-casual favorite known for its customizable, healthy Asian bowls and commitment to well-being, is launching a brand-new weekly promotion designed to help customers fuel up deliciously and affordably.

Starting Tuesday, August 12, 2025, guests can upgrade their BIBIBOP bowl with double the protein, for only one dollar more, every Tuesday from 10:30 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Recent trends show nearly 3 in 4 Americans are trying to boost their daily protein intake. Why? Because protein has multiple benefits for their well-being.

Protein:

helps build and repair muscles

keeps you feeling fuller, longer

supports the immune system, skin, and hair

helps you maintain strength as you age

Nutrition experts recommend spreading protein throughout your meals and balancing both animal and plant-based proteins with high fiber and nutrient-dense ingredients to build a healthy and happy diet.

With their 2x Protein for $1 promotion, BIBIBOP is here to help guests hit protein goals while protecting their balanced diet and their wallet! Whether it’s adding more all white meat chicken, savory steak, or tasty tofu, this promotion makes achieving protein goals easy and delicious.

2x Protein for $1 is available every Tuesday at all BIBIBOP locations for a limited time. To learn more and to find a BIBIBOP near you, visit bibibop.com.