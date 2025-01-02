BIBIBOP Asian Grill, the fast-casual restaurant known for its customizable bowls and commitment to well-being, is announcing an innovative lineup of menu items debuting on January 1, 2025. Available at all BIBIBOP locations, the new items include a variety of nine proteins, toppings and bases designed to elevate the bowl-building experience with fresh ingredients and authentic flavors. Items include:

Proteins

Korean Crispy Chicken : Warm, crispy, & Gluten-Free, BIBIBOP’s oven-fried chicken

: Warm, crispy, & Gluten-Free, BIBIBOP’s oven-fried chicken Miso Glazed Salmon: Light & flaky Salmon with a savory & slightly sweet glaze

Bases

Lemon Turmeric Rice : A light lemon flavor & the health benefits of turmeric create a colorful new base

: A light lemon flavor & the health benefits of turmeric create a colorful new base Honey Citrus Kale : A sweet & fresh salad with added Vitamins C & K

: A sweet & fresh salad with added Vitamins C & K Crispy Romaine: Bright flavor & crisp Romaine create a fresh base option

Toppings

Roasted Brussel Sprouts : Oven-roasted Brussels Sprouts tossed in a sweet & spicy sauce

: Oven-roasted Brussels Sprouts tossed in a sweet & spicy sauce Curry Chickpeas : Warm curry and creamy coconut add a bold new flavor to your bowl

: Warm curry and creamy coconut add a bold new flavor to your bowl Sunny Side Up Egg (Premium Topping): The traditional way to top your BIBIBOP bowl

(Premium Topping): The traditional way to top your BIBIBOP bowl Pickled Red Onion (Cold Topping): A zesty new flavor & crunch

“Innovation is key at BIBIBOP and we look forward to providing our guests a new way to explore flavor and well-being with these exciting new additions,” said Charley Shin, Founder and CEO at BIBIBOP Asian Grill. “Just like our existing menu items, each addition has been thoughtfully crafted to inspire meals that are not only delicious but also intentionally healthy and fresh. For example, our Gluten-Free Korean Crispy Chicken is packed with nutrients that support muscle and bone health, while our pickled red onions are rich in probiotics that promote gut health. These new offerings underscore our commitment to creating customizable bowls that cater to diverse dietary needs and preferences.”

BIBIBOP was created from the Korean value that healthy and flavorful food is good medicine and the belief that well-being should be accessible to everyone. All ingredients are purposely provided and sourced for optimal nutrition benefits and contribute to one’s overall well-being, each having a role they play in fueling a body with proven health benefits.