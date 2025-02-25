Birdcall – a burgeoning fast-casual craft chicken chain that specializes in all-natural chicken, award-winning sandwiches, and more – has officially opened its second Dallas-Fort Worth area location in McKinney at 4702 West University Drive.

The first 50 customers – many of whom camped-out early to get their spot in line – received a “Birdcall Gold Card” that will be reloaded with a $10 off promo code each week for an entire year. That $10 is enough to order any chicken sandwich on the menu.

In addition, Birdcall donated $5,000 each to Streetside Showers, a local organization that provides mobile hot showers and personal hygiene care to those in need, and the Baylor Scott & White Foundation, which supports community health initiatives. The donations were the result of the restaurant’s grand opening events over the past week.

“We couldn’t be more excited about bringing Birdcall to McKinney,” said Birdcall CEO Mark Lohmann. “We’re incredibly thankful for the community’s warm welcome and look forward to meeting their desire for high-quality food, a welcoming atmosphere, and an unforgettable dining experience.”

Delivering a welcoming and lively atmosphere, the new restaurant features outdoor patio seating, a drive-thru, free arcade games, a bar, and self-serve ordering kiosks for a seamless and fun guest experience. Adding a creative and local touch to the vibrant atmosphere, the restaurant also showcases stunning art by Dallas-based muralist Mari Pohlman.

The all-made-to-order menu is highlighted by 10 all-natural, award-winning crispy and grilled chicken sandwiches. Some of those sandwiches include the Southern with pimento cheese and southern coleslaw; the Rancher with bacon onion jam, white cheddar, and Bird-B-Q Sauce; the Nashville Hot Deluxe with bacon, pepper-jack, tomato, lettuce, and herb mayo; and the grilled chicken Caesar. There is even a Veggie sandwich with an animal-free crispy cutlet, kimchi coleslaw, sriracha aioli, and cilantro.

The menu also features sliders, hand cut tenders & nuggets, and several specialty salads. Guests can complete their meals with a selection of nine sides including fries, tater tots, loaded tots, and coleslaws, as well as 15 house-made sauces.

“We strive to create more than just a dining destination – we aim to build a place where the community can gather, connect, and enjoy,” added Lohmann. “With McKinney’s vibrant spirit, we’re excited to bring our unrivaled combination of great food, superior hospitality, and restaurant innovation to this amazing community.”

Beyond that, Birdcall emphasizes community engagement through its 1% Back initiative, which pledges a portion of sales to local nonprofits and organizations. This pledge is embraced by providing meal donations, giving supplies to neighboring schools, hosting local nonprofits for restaurant nights in which a portion of sales are donated back to the organization, and more.

According to Lohmann, the new restaurant marks an exciting step in the brand’s growth across the Dallas-Fort Worth area. The McKinney location is the second of as many as 8-10 area restaurants the company expects to open in the next several years. Though leases for the other locations have yet to be signed, Lohmann believes markets such as Uptown, Southlake, Denton, and University Park (Fort Worth) are among those ideal for expansion.

To augment the brand’s continued expansion, Birdcall is seeking single- and multi-unit operators who Lohmann says are interested in “setting a new standard for what’s possible in the restaurant industry.”

With AUV’s of nearly $2.9 million and a franchise fee of $50,000, the total investment to open a 2,300 square-foot restaurant that typically seats about 150 people and employs approximately 25 people ranges from $642,000 to $2,300,000.