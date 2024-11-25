As the holiday season approaches, Biscuit Belly, a Kentucky based “craft casual” brunch restaurant serving up warm hospitality and chef-driven gourmet biscuit breakfast sandwiches, is bringing a little extra warmth and cheer this holiday season with its cozy lineup of winter limited-time offers. From November 12 to December 31, Biscuit Belly’s new seasonal menu is designed to capture the festive flavors of winter, perfect for savoring during the colder months.

Biscuit Belly’s winter LTO lineup includes:

GINGERBREAD LATTE: Latte with gingerbread and vanilla syrup, whipped topping and gingerbread man sprinkles

Latte with gingerbread and vanilla syrup, whipped topping and gingerbread man sprinkles PEPPERMINT MOCHA: Peppermint Mocha with chocolate sauce and peppermint syrup, whipped topping, chocolate drizzle and a dash of crushed peppermint pieces

Alongside their winter drinks, Biscuit Belly’s catering program is perfect for everything from holiday parties to family gatherings. With convenient, high-quality options, their catering makes holiday hosting a breeze. Biscuit Belly offers specials on sandwiches such as 10 halves for $50 and 20 halves for $99. Biscuit Belly also offers a breakfast bar that starts out at $99, which can serve up to 10 people! Customers can order online by visiting https://biscuitbelly.com/catering/.

The brand is also offering a holiday gift card promotion perfect for gifting to loved ones this season. From November 1 to December 31, guests who purchase a $25 gift card will receive a $5 gift card for free. A perfect stocking stuffer for all Biscuit Belly fans. Customers can order online by visiting https://biscuitbelly.com/catering/.