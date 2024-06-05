Blaze Pizza on Tuesday announced its plan to relocate its headquarters, currently in Pasadena, California, to Atlanta, Georgia. The move will be completed by early September 2024.

Atlanta will serve as the headquarters for the company’s operations, business development, marketing, finance, HR and other departments. Of Blaze Pizza’s approximately 60 corporate employees, the majority will remain remote with the small percentage of Southern California-based employees being offered relocation opportunities at Blaze Pizza’s Atlanta office.

The more than 7,500 restaurant-level employees are not part of this reorganization and will not be affected.

“California is where this brand was born more than a decade ago, and we have tremendous heart for communities across the state where so many of our restaurants are. Moving our corporate headquarters to Atlanta will help us drive our next wave of growth,” says Beto Guajardo, CEO of Blaze Pizza.

Recently, the chain unveiled a full-menu revamp expected to roll through 2024. In the coming months, Blaze will introduce a host of new premium toppings, craveable items that can be eaten on the go, new salads with a uniquely Blaze Pizza twist, something Sweet & Spicy, and even the company’s first-ever dessert crafted from scratch and cooked by fire.

Blaze kicked off this significant menu change by releasing five new pizzas as part of its Signature Pizza line called the “Chef Inspired & Fast Fire’d Signature Collection.” Replacing the 12-year-old Signature Pizza menu, these new pizzas launched nationwide last week. They keep what guests love most about Blaze’s previous Signature Pizza menu, while adding new options that guests have been gravitating toward flavor wise.

They include:

The Carnivore

A chef’s signature recipe that includes a savory mix of pepperoni slices, julienned ham and crumbled meatballs. The toppings are paired with house made tomato-based sauce, creamy mozzarella cheese, and finished with a balsamic drizzle. It’s a protein-packed pizza perfect for meat lovers.

The Herbivore

A new and delicious way to get your daily dose of veggies. The garden-inspired creation starts off with Blaze’s spicy red sauce topped with generous portions of shredded mozzarella, mushrooms, roasted garlic, tomatoes, banana peppers plus a finish of fresh arugula and a swirl of olive oil.

The Meatball Pie

Featuring juicy and flavorful crumbled meatballs accompanied by Blaze’s classic house-made tomato sauce, creamy mozzarella, and dollops of ricotta cheese. The result is a delicious and hearty pizza with a satisfying blend of meaty goodness.

The Blazed BBQ

This recipe features a base of tangy BBQ sauce, creamy mozzarella cheese, tender pieces of grilled chicken along with red onions and pickled jalapeno peppers. This delicious combination is topped with a drizzle of ranch dressing for extra flavor.

The Four Cheese

Cheese-lovers unite and rejoice for a new mega cheese pizza. This pizza starts off with a base of the Blaze house-made red sauce and is topped with four cheeses one pizza — shredded mozzarella, fresh Ovolini mozzarella, creamy dollops of ricotta, parmesan sprinkles, and is finished with a swirl of olive oil.