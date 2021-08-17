Boba Tea Concept Teaspoon Plots More Growth

On the heels of rapid growth in July, Teaspoon, the nation’s fastest growing boba tea cafe brand, is adding more units this month. The total number of franchise units has reached 19 since the beginning of 2021.

“Once we began marketing our franchise, we saw quick traction. Utilizing various sales channels for our consumers has made us a flexible model that can weather any economic storm,” asserts Amy Lai, Co-Founder of Teaspoon. “Our franchise partners know that and can see the value of investing now as our brand takes off to new markets at this incredible pace.”

The Golden State boasts four new units this month. Christopher Oetomo signed for San Fernando and Chris Davis signed for the Marin County territory. Connie Liu signed for Santa Clarita territory. San Ramon gains a new location owned by Rinku Bolina and Vinu Pillappa. Kathy Mangiapane owns the San Diego store. Texas gained its very first location, owned by Henry Lo and Ben Hsi, located in Austin.

According to Lai, the boba tea concept is applicable in a variety of markets and demographics. “We cover Facebook, TikTok, and Instagram. We have our branded rewards app. Our website has an order ahead option. All of these pieces work together to make our brand more accessible, more engaging for each community, which ultimately grows brand awareness in any given territory” stated Lai.

The incredible growth period for the brand is just beginning, says Lai. “We are actively seeking new franchise partners. There are plenty of territory options at this point, and it's a great time to join the network,” stated Lai.

The franchise package includes support, marketing collateral and accessible field consultants.