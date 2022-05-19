Bojangles Franchisee Opens 100th Store in South Carolina

Longtime Bojangles' franchisee Jeff Rigsby has dedicated his career to growing and investing in the beloved Southern brand, and now will officially open his 100th store this week in Spartanburg, South Carolina.

The new store, located at 2290 Chesnee Highway, will host a grand opening event to celebrate being lucky number one hundred.

On Thursday, May 12, the first 100 guests to visit the restaurant will receive a Bojangles swag bag with a $100 gift card, and all customers will enjoy free Legendary Iced Tea. From 2 to 4 p.m., the restaurant will host a grand opening ceremony to celebrate with key leaders, team members and friends who have supported Rigsby throughout the years.

“I feel so fortunate to be celebrating this pivotal moment in my Bojangles journey with the people of Spartanburg,” says Rigsby, president of BOJ of WNC. “I didn’t get here alone – there are so many who helped make this possible and truly represent the meaning of Bojangles’ family.”

The Spartanburg store’s hours will be Monday through Saturday from 5 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sunday from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. Delivery, pickup and curbside service will be available at this location.

Rigsby recently hit his 21st year as a Bojangles’ franchisee and celebrated the anniversary with a substantial expansion agreement to open 45 new locations over the next seven years. The stores are being developed around Rigsby’s core markets, including Georgia, Kentucky, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee, along with a new Bojangles market: Columbus, Ohio, which is slated for 15 stores. In addition to the new construction, Rigsby acquired 16 company-operated restaurants from Bojangles.

Rigsby joined the chicken-and-biscuits chain in 1994 as an area supervisor in Greenville, South Carolina. He was later promoted to director of operations—a role in which he oversaw more than 35 stores throughout the Carolinas. In 2001, Rigsby harnessed his entrepreneurial spirit and became a franchisee, buying six stores in Asheville, North Carolina. Since that time, his franchise has seen exponential growth in five states.

Rigsby attributes his success with Bojangles to a focus on operating his restaurants at the highest level, developing team members as the most important asset and giving back to the community.

“I’m looking forward to the next 100,” adds Rigsby.