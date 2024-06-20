Bojangles, known for its iconic Southern food, announced the promotion of Nick Swanson as the new Vice President of Business Insights and Analytics. In addition to experience with Bojangles, Swanson has a wealth of knowledge in leveraging consumer insights and data-driven decision-making to foster growth among notable brands in retail and consumer packaged goods.

Since joining Bojangles in 2019, Swanson has been instrumental in fostering a strong data-driven culture within the company. His efforts have accelerated growth in both existing and new markets by closely partnering with marketing, operations, finance and supply chain. A significant achievement during his tenure has been the creation of a dynamic business intelligence tool, enhancing the visibility of actionable business trends and drivers across the organization, benefiting corporate leadership, franchisees and restaurant field teams alike.

“We are thrilled to bring Nick into this role as he has consistently demonstrated exceptional leadership and a deep understanding of Bojangles through a data-centric approach,” said Chief Financial Officer Reese Stewart. “We’re confident he will continue to enhance our ability to understand and meet our guests’ needs and help propel our growth.”

Earlier in his career, Swanson helped top brands, including Rubbermaid, Banquet, Kid Cuisine, Hoover and Dirt Devil, not only uncover insights and market opportunities, but also develop and implement winning strategies to capitalize on them. As he moves into his fifth year on the Bojangles team, he will continue to foster growth for the beloved chicken and biscuits brand.

“I’ve had the privilege of working with a talented team at Bojangles dedicated to leveraging data to drive our business goals,” said Swanson. “I look forward to continuing this journey and furthering our efforts to unlock growth opportunities, enhance customer experiences and support our stakeholders in the path ahead.”

Swanson was tapped for this role after veteran insights expert Debra Wiesenberger, who created and led Bojangles’ business and consumer insights team for four years, announced her retirement. He will report to Stewart.