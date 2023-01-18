Bolay Fresh Bold Kitchen Introduces Nutrient-Rich Lineup

Bolay Fresh Bold Kitchen introduces a lineup of all-new chef-crafted ‘bols’ to their menu layered with nutrient rich ingredients and powerful proteins including the newest heart healthy option – Roasted Salmon.

Available starting January 26, new ‘bols’ to order up and devour include:

Roasted Salmon Bol: filled with Cauliflower Rice, Spinach and Almond Salad, Sweet Chili Brussel Sprouts, Roasted Salmon and topped with Goat Cheese and Pineapple Habanero Hot Sauce.

Mojo Pulled Pork Bol: filled with Jasmine Rice, Chopped Kale Salad, Power Beans, Mojo Pork and topped with Pickled Red Onions, Chopped Cilantro and Creamy Garlic and Herb Sauce.

Steak Au Jus Bol: filled with Jasmine Rice, Spinach and Almond Salad, Maple Sweet Potatoes, Steak Au Jus and topped with Parmesan, Chimichurri Tomatoes and Creamy Garlic and Herb Sauce.

Spicy Thai Shrimp Bol: filled with Asian Sweet Potato Noodles, Spinach and Almond Salad, Sweet Chili Brussel Sprouts, Spicy Thai Shrimp and topped with Chopped Cilantro and Sriracha.

Miso Tofu Bol: filled with Chopped Kale Salad, Pesto Noodles, Balsamic Mushrooms, Miso Glazed Tofu and topped with Chimichurri Tomatoes and Pineapple Habanero Hot Sauce.

Lemon Chicken Bol: filled with Pesto Noodles, Jasmine Rice, Ginger Broccoli, Lemon Chicken and topped with Pickled Red Onions, Avocado and Herb Pesto.

When building the perfect ‘bol’, guests can also select from Bolay’s newest mix-in ingredients such as Cauliflower Rice, Maple Sweet Potatoes, Goat Cheese and Pineapple Habanero Hot Sauce.