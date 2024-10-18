Bonchon, a global leader in Korean fried chicken, is giving guests new ways to enjoy its crave-worthy menu with new menu items and new limited-time offer sauce. The recently launched Seoul Sampler is a fun starter for groups to share a taste of Korean favorites. For just $33.99, guests can sample the delicious flavors of Bonchon’s most popular menu items, including 2 drums and 4 wings with a choice of Bonchon’s signature sauce, Pork Potstickers, Bulgogi Fries, Korean Street Corn, and Coleslaw.

“Korean food really lends itself to sharing and bringing people together over a great meal,” says Bonchon CEO Suzie Tsai. “We designed our Seoul Sampler with that in mind, giving our guests a way to try the best of Bonchon.”

Back by popular demand, Bonchon’s Yangnyeom sauce has returned, joining its signature Spicy, Soy Garlic, and Korean BBQ sauces. The traditional Korean sauce that brings the menu its “yang-yummmm” factor is the perfect mix of sweet and Korean pepper spicy with hints of garlic and soy. Bonchon first introduced the flavorful sauce as a limited-time-only offering in 2023.

“Our Yangnyeom is the most well-known flavor in Korean food. It strikes the balance of sweet, spicy, and savory, and pairs nicely with our famous hand-battered, double-fried chicken,” says Bonchon Chef Jae Park. “There’s a reason our guests love it, and we’re thrilled to bring it back as we continue to bring authentic Korean flavors to our fans.”

Just in time for cooler weather ahead, Bonchon guests at all U.S. locations can now enjoy its Udon Noodle Soup. Previously offered only at select locations, the soup features thick wheat noodles served in a savory broth with mushrooms and topped with scallions. Customers can also take the flavorful soup to the next level by adding bulgogi or fried egg.

New menu items are available for dine-in, pick-up, and delivery at participating restaurants. To find a location or order online, go to www.bonchon.com.