Brakebush Brothers' Microbiology Food Testing Laboratory Receives Accreditation

Brakebush Brothers, a provider of “further processed chicken” with headquarters in Westfield, WI is pleased to announce its Microbiology Food Testing Laboratory has attained ISO 17025:2017 accreditation in conjunction with American Association for Laboratory Accreditation (A2LA).

ISO/IEC 17025 is developed and published by the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) and is the highest globally recognized quality standard in the world for calibration and testing laboratories. To earn the accreditation, a laboratory is assessed in its ability to consistently produce precise and accurate tests and have implemented a rigorous quality management system. This also requires personnel to be highly competent to perform all testing on the scope of accreditation. The scope of accreditation covers 4 qualitative and 6 quantitative methods utilized in the analysis of Brakebush Chicken Products.

The lab accreditation project was undertaken by Associate Microbiologist Ashley Rosanske, Lab Operations Supervisor Cheryl Schwersinske, and Lead Technician Kristy Stephens. Director of Microbiology Tom Scola commended the entire Microbiology Team for their hard work and commitment to attaining this accreditation. "Being awarded this accreditation shows our customers that we operate a highly competent lab that is now recognized for high standards and product safety.”

“For over 90 years, customers have chosen Brakebush because of our unwavering commitment to produce safe wholesome food products,” said Jon Brakebush, Vice President of Technical Services, “ISO accreditation was just the next logical step in demonstrating our competency and commitment to best practices in food safety testing.