Ahead of their Series A financing, Brasa Peruvian Kitchen, the fast-growing, superfood-driven fast casual restaurant brand spearheading healthy modern Peruvian cuisine, announced that Jeff Shepherd, former Chief Financial Officer of Subway, and Whitney Burns, Senior Managing Director at Hines, have joined Brasa as strategic advisors.

Both leaders bring world-class expertise as Brasa enters its next phase of growth, franchising across North America.

Jeff Shepherd will advise on Brasa’s financial strategy, tax, and capital structure, drawing on his deep experience overseeing Subway’s global finance organization and helping steward one of the largest quick-service restaurant brands in the world.

Whitney Burns, who is the global head of client partnership at Hines, one of the world’s premier real estate investment, development and management firms, will advise Brasa on real estate expansion, site selection, and landlord relationships as the brand grows its footprint across the U.S. and Canada.

“Jeff and Whitney’s involvement signal that Brasa is ready for its next chapter,” said Michel Falcon, Founder and CEO of Brasa Peruvian Kitchen. “Their operational experience, financial discipline, and real estate insight will be instrumental as we franchise Brasa with excellence, one neighborhood at a time. We’re acutely focused on building a team to help set us up for success in the short and long-term.”

Brasa, celebrated for its vibrant Peruvian flavors and people-first culture, currently operates six corporate locations across Toronto and New York, with its first franchise slated to open in Toronto in Q3 2026. The company’s goal is to reach 250 operating franchises and 500 sold by 2031.

“Michel and the Brasa team have created something special, a brand that blends purpose, hospitality, and a never-seen-before menu that speaks directly to their target customer,” said Jeff Shepherd. “I’m excited to help shape the financial strategy that will support its growth.”

“Michel’s vision for the brand has come together quite quickly. Michel’s commitment to real estate partnership, quality, and experience is rare,” added Whitney Burns. “Brasa’s focus on guest experience and community makes it a standout concept, and I’m thrilled to help guide its expansion.”

As Brasa accelerates its North American, and eventual global rollout, Shepherd and Burns will work closely with the leadership team to ensure that each new location aligns with the brand’s mission: to bring the superfoods and spirit of Peru to every community it serves while building a company where franchisees and employees thrive.