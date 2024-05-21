BRIX Holdings, a multi-brand franchising portfolio group that oversees Friendly’s, Red Mango and Orange Leaf, announced the formal acquisition of all assets of Clean Juice, the original USDA-certified organic juice bar franchise.

Clean Juice franchise and field support will now be provided from the BRIX headquarters in Addison, Texas. A core group of Clean Juice employees will join BRIX in roles spanning field operations, supply chain and technology.

“The entire BRIX organization is thrilled that our acquisition of Clean Juice is complete,” says Sherif Mityas, CEO of BRIX. “This is another step in our growth strategy as we continue to build a world-class franchisor portfolio organization. We have a strong core shared services and franchise support system now in place, backed by our majority investment group [JAMCO] to aggressively pursue additional brand acquisitions moving forward.”

BRIX plans to open approximately 10 Clean Juice stores by the end of this year, with an additional 15–20 slated for 2025. BRIX’s initial efforts will focus on improving store design and operations, and a re-engineering of the menu and supply chain to efficiently deliver certified organic farm-to-table juices and meals to guests across the country. Plans also include expanding Clean Juice’s certified organic bottled juices into more outlets, including grocery and convenience channels.

“We already have a growth plan developed and will begin executing new initiatives in the coming weeks,” says Roberto DeAngelis, Chief Experience Officer at BRIX. “We have a dedicated and enthusiastic group of franchisees eager to revitalize this brand, along with a substantial development pipeline that will fuel our future growth.”

Clean Juice was founded in 2016 by husband and wife, Landon and Kat Eckles, as the first USDA-certified organic juice and food bar franchise. The entire Clean Juice menu is certified organic across a wide variety of cold-pressed fresh and bottled juices, smoothies, wraps, sandwiches, açaí bowls, toasts, salads and other healthy food options.