Brooklyn Dumpling Shop to Open First Texas Location

Brooklyn Dumpling Shop, the unique quick-serve concept hailing from New York City, will open its first Texas location in Dallas on Monday, May 15 offering traditional and specialty dumplings influenced by flavors found in a typical New York City diner.

Located in the historic district of Deep Ellum at 2548 Elm Street, Dallas, TX, Brooklyn Dumpling Shop not only provides creative dumplings and bowls but also a modern dining experience. First opened in New York City in May 2021; Dallas marks its 6th location and first outside of the New York area.

Local Dallas resident and Franchise Partner for Texas, Sam Cole says, “I found Brooklyn Dumpling Shop after years of searching for a restaurant franchise that felt right to jump into and invest. My wife and I fell in love with the tech behind it and the fact that the creators were pursuing a concept not only with efficiency, less food waste, but ultimately a solid product with a dedicated following.”

Brooklyn Dumpling Shop was created by Stratis Morfogen, a third-generation NYC restaurateur with over 40 years of restaurant experience. The idea of creating a scalable, quick-service concept that features dumplings and bowls, came to life after Stratis and his partners realized the popularity of their novelty dumplings at their full-service Asian-inspired steakhouse, Brooklyn Chop House.

Stratis started to experiment with the flavors of his favorite diners or his family-owned ones of his childhood, found in New York City, for the popular dumpling program at the Asian steakhouse. He ultimately decided to launch a unique fast-casual concept using classic flavors such as cheesesteak, reuben, lamb gyro, mac and cheese and more - today that idea is Brooklyn Dumpling Shop.

Guests can order online or at an in-store kiosk, scan their barcode and pick up their order in a locker from the shop’s modern take on the historic automat. “The Dallas location will feature 14 hot and 4 cold lockers and a pick-up window for guests to sit inside the main dining room for a quick yet comfortable dine-in experience where we offer 34 seats,” says Cole.

Cole, says of opening the first Brooklyn Dumpling Shop in Texas, “We chose Dallas because I’ve lived here for close to 20 years, and it’s a great market for national brands to expand. We selected Deep Ellum because of the diverse crowd of lunchtime office inhabitants, local residents and late-night partygoers that are either familiar with our brand or will quickly do so with the quality, convenience and pricing that goes hand in hand.”

The menu consists of traditional dumplings, specialty dumplings, gluten free dumplings, bowls, sides and desserts. Traditional dumpling options are Crispy Pork, Pork & Chive, Kung Pao Chicken and Potstickers including Chicken Teriyaki, Pork & Cabbage and Vegetable. Specialty Dumplings are available seared or crispy in seven unexpected flavors - Buffalo Chicken, Korean BBQ, Reuben, Steak & Cheese, Mac & Cheese, Chicken Parmesan, and Pepperoni Pizza. Guests can mix and match their favorite dumplings in an order as well.

Another popular menu item at the dumpling shop is the “Chop Chop Bowls” - guests select a base (white rice, lo mein noodles, or mixed greens), protein (grilled chicken, crispy chicken, pulled pork, crispy shrimp, plant-based chicken), and sauce (famous peanut sauce, buffalo ranch, Kung Pao, sweet and sour, teriyaki).

The Dallas location has seating for 34 in the roughly 1,850 sq ft space. The store was designed by local design firm, Jones Baker, and has a warm and inviting atmosphere that matches the Brooklyn Dumpling Shop brand with the historic feel of Deep Ellum.