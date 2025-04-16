Brooklyn Water Bagel, Florida’s leading bagel brand known for its authentic New York-style bagels, announced the opening of two new locations in Port St. Lucie. Now open for business, the brand has introduced a new corporate location and a new franchised restaurant, owned by Dean Tendrich, a well-known TV personality and businessman in southern Florida.

Residents of Port St. Lucie can now enjoy Brooklyn Water Bagel’s great breakfast and lunch offerings at the following locations: 1319 St. Lucie West Blvd and 10350 SW Village Center Drive (in the Tradition Shopping Center by Publix). Both stores are open seven days a week from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m.

At Brooklyn Water Bagel, it’s “All About The Water,” due to the brand’s proprietary, multi-step water filtration and purification process that replicates the mineral content of New York’s water – the best for baking – creating its signature bagels. Consistency is key for the renowned bagel concept, so no matter which location guests visit, they get the same great experience every time with an authentic New York-style bagel that is crunchy on the outside and chewy on the inside.

Tendrich, a former meteorologist at NewsChannel 5, is proud to open Florida’s most well-known bagel franchise in Port St. Lucie, with more locations in the works. The opening on St. Lucie West Blvd is part of a 10-unit deal and is Tendrich’s first official new store.

“Bringing Brooklyn Water Bagel to Port St. Lucie means a lot to me – it’s not just about the bagels and coffee, it’s about sharing something special with the community I’ve called home for many years,” said Tendrich. “I’m excited to open a restaurant where my neighbors can count on great food, friendly faces, and an atmosphere that makes them want to come back again and again. Being part of this iconic brand’s continued growth has been an absolutely incredible experience.”

Tendrich’s new location joins Brooklyn Water Bagel’s growing footprint of restaurants across the Sunshine State. The brand continues to set the standard for fast casual dining in the breakfast and lunch category in Florida, with more locations than any other bagel restaurant in the state.

“Opening two locations in Port St. Lucie continues to solidify our brand as a breakfast and lunch mainstay in Florida. Our outlook is focused on growth, quality, authenticity, and as always, happy service,” said Dan Smith, CEO of Brooklyn Water Bagel. “We’re committed to bringing the authentic New York bagel experience to more communities through both our corporate locations and our franchised restaurants. Dean’s passion for our brand and the community makes him an ideal partner for our continued growth.”

For customers eager to visit these new locations, they can expect a savory breakfast menu featuring the brand’s signature items, like the best-selling “Brooklyn” – a hearty sandwich stacked with bacon, sausage, ham, egg, and cheese. The popular lunchtime menu also offers deli staples, including “The Reuben,” crafted with tender corned beef, Swiss cheese and sauerkraut.

Brooklyn Water Bagel’s menu would not be complete without the brand’s in-house roasted coffee made with beans sourced from the coffee belt, roasted fresh, and brewed with its special mineral-enriched water for unmatched freshness and taste. The signature Cubsta Iced Coffee, featuring house-made coffee cubes, stands out as an innovative beverage that has become a fan-favorite and further reflects the brand’s dedication to high-quality, premium products.