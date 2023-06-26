Bruster’s Real Ice Cream Gears Up for National Ice Cream Month

It’s officially summer, which means Bruster’s Real Ice Cream is preparing for their favorite month of the year – National Ice Cream Month. Local Bruster’s locations around the country are gearing up for a July full of celebrations that include grand openings, new ice cream flavors, and summer traditions for the whole family.

To mark the occasion, Bruster’s will be running a special sweepstake, The Bruster’s Real Ice Cream SWEET-stakes, where 10 lucky winners will receive free ice cream for an entire year (a $300 value). Beginning July 1s visit Bruster’s www.brusters.com/sweeps for your chance to win.

In honor of this year’s National Ice Cream Month, Bruster’s is releasing a brand-new flavor. Peanut Butter Cup Overload with REESE’S, featuring Dark Chocolate Ice Cream with Peanut Butter Swirls & REESE’S® Peanut Butter Cups, is the newest combination to come out of the Bruster’s kitchen. To top off July’s candy bar party, Toffee Bar, a smooth vanilla ice cream swirled with Heath® Bar’s crunchy English toffee pieces, will also be offered at participating Bruster’s locations throughout the month of July.

“It’s no secret that July is our favorite month,” said Jennifer Brinker, Vice President of Marketing, Bruster’s. “Coupling National Ice Cream Month with a series of new store openings across the country makes it an exciting time for the Bruster’s family. We are consistently growing and doing our part to provide the best possible experience to our loyal customer base.”

This summer is also proving to be a season of growth for Bruster’s, who are adding eight brand-new locations over the next several months. The new locations include two in California (Yorba Linda and Whittier), two in Virginia (Haymarket and Alexandria), Odenton, MD, Trussville, AL, Richardson, TX, and Bruster’s very first location in the Chicagoland market, to be situated in Aurora, Illinois.

As a thank you to their loyal customers, Bruster’s will be offering Sweet Rewards Double Points Days during the weekend of National Ice Cream Day on Sunday, July 16. Those looking to join the program can still do so prior to National Ice Cream Day and take advantage of double rewards that weekend. Each new member will receive a $3 reward just for signing up. From there, earn a $5 reward for every 50 points.