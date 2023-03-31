Bubbakoo's Burritos Opens in Linthicum Heights, Maryland

Bubbakoo’s Burritos, a New-Jersey based Mexican-fusion restaurant brand, has announced the opening of its newest Maryland location in Linthicum Heights on March 31.

The restaurant is owned by Parth Patel, a new owner with the Bubbakoo’s Burritos brand. Located at 835 Nursey Road at the intersection of Nursey Road and N Hammonds Ferry Road, the restaurant is conveniently situated within the Linthicum Heights community.

“As a longtime fan of Bubbakoo’s Burritos, it is incredibly exciting to join the brand as an owner,” says Patel. “One of the best parts about Bubbakoo’s is the fanbase the brand has built over the years, and I’m proud to be expanding that fanbase into another Maryland community. Everything from the food to the décor to the customer service makes Bubbakoo’s a great restaurant experience – one that the Linthicum Heights community will certainly enjoy.”

Bubbakoo’s Burritos has become a fan-favorite over the past 15 years for its unique menu, superb customer service and welcoming dining environment. The new Bubbakoo’s Burritos will offer the classic menu items the brand is known for such as hibachi steak and shrimp burritos, sriracha shredded pork nachos, Nashville hot chicken burritos, customizable entrees and more. Each menu item is made with fresh, tasty ingredients that will please any palette.

“It is always exciting to see a longtime Bubbakoo’s Burritos fan turn into restaurant owner,” said Paul Altero, co-founder of Bubbakoo’s Burritos. “This brand was built on a passion for great food, excellent service and bringing together community members, and I’m glad that this has resonated with Parth. He is an excellent addition to the Bubbakoo’s family, and we’re looking forward to witnessing his many successes as a location owner.”

Following years of impressive growth, the brand has established a prominent U.S. presence across the country, creating a dedicated legion of Bubbakoo’s Burritos fans. A testament to the brand’s tremendous expansion efforts, Bubbakoo’s Burritos recently ranked #238 on Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500 list, rising nearly 100 places from last year. This marks the brand’s highest ever ranking for the award and its third consecutive year being named.

Bubbakoo’s Burritos has been a Mexican-fusion staple in many communities since the brand’s inception in 2008. Featuring a variety of unique, customizable and wow-worthy menu items made-to-order with fresh ingredients, the brand has grown from its Jersey Shore roots and expanded to more than 100 locations across the United States.