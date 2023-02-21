Buddy's Pizza to Open Carryout Location in Grand Rapids, Michigan

Buddy’s Pizza, creator of the Original Detroit-Style Pizza, is joining together with partners the Grand Rapids Griffins and Grand Rapids Children’s Museum to celebrate the opening of their new carryout restaurant, located at 3597 Alpine Ave. in Walker, Michigan.

A grand opening celebration is slated for 11 a.m. on Monday, March 6, and will include a special visit from Grand Rapids Griffins Mascot Griff and a ribbon-cutting ceremony. Buddy’s will donate all opening day sales to the Grand Rapids Children’s Museum.

The new restaurant is the 22nd Buddy’s location in Michigan. It’s also the third in west Michigan, which includes two full-service restaurants, one in Grand Rapids and one in Portage. This is the first Buddy’s carryout location to open in west Michigan.

“We have been overwhelmed by the support of the community since opening our first Grand Rapids location in 2019,” says Buddy’s Pizza Chief Brand Officer Wes Pikula. “Expanding in Grand Rapids will help us further connect with the community and provide Detroit-Style Pizza fans a convenient carryout option close to home.”

Buddy’s first began its partnership with the Grand Rapids Children’s Museum when it opened its full-service location in 2019 and has continued to partner through sponsorships and programming, including the "Little GR" museum exhibit, which incorporates Grand Rapids favorites like Buddy’s Pizza.

"The Grand Rapids Children's Museum is thrilled to partner with Buddy's Pizza,” says Grand Rapids Children’s Museum CEO Maggie Lancaster. “We love seeing our guests bake pizza dough, place toppings and deliver pizzas to adults at the Buddy's Pizza Exhibit. Exploring food preparation through play grows the next generation of culinary arts. Our goal is to have more families play at our Buddy's Exhibit, and then go experience the real thing – because it's the best pizza.”

The Grand Rapids Children's Museum has two floors of hands-on interactive exhibits and daily drop-in programs that encourage discovery and learning through play. It is an environment for play, it advocates for the value of play and it builds minds through play.

Buddys’ partnership with the Grand Rapids Griffins began in November 2021. The company sponsors a variety of the team’s programs, including Griffins Kids Club and Hometown Heroes, an initiative that honors local veterans during home games. Buddy’s is also involved with the Griffins through the Friends and Family 4-Pack, which can be purchased at every Saturday game and includes four or more game tickets, $20 or more in concession cash and a coupon for a free cheese pizza from any participating Buddy’s location.

The restaurant will be open 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Sunday. Customers can look forward to fan favorites like Buddy’s authentic Original Detroit-Style Pizza, the All-Corner 8-square, antipasto salad, Buddy Bread and more.