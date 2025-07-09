At BK, celebrities don’t rule the menu – Guests do. That’s why this summer, Burger King is ushering in a new era of the iconic Whopper sandwich with the all-new “Whopper by You” platform that makes our Guests the star of the menu. The platform kicks off with the BBQ Brisket Whopper, a smoky, savory twist on the flame-grilled classic, inspired by what Whopper fanatics across the country have been asking for.

The BBQ Brisket Whopper features slow-cooked BBQ brisket, crispy onions, American cheese and a sweet & golden BBQ sauce, all piled on a ¼ lb.** flame-grilled beef patty with lettuce, tomato and creamy mayo. And, for the first time, BK is offering its new Whopper innovation as a Whopper Jr., with all the same mouthwatering ingredients for those seeking a smaller taste of BBQ goodness.

“As the brand known for ‘Have It Your Way,’ we want to continue letting our Guests tell us what they want – and when it comes to our iconic Whopper sandwich, they have a lot of ideas,” said Joel Yashinsky, Chief Marketing Officer, Burger King US&C. “We’re excited to kick off the ‘Whopper by You’ platform with the BBQ Brisket Whopper, a flavor profile that our Guests requested and we are very excited to answer with an overwhelming ‘You Rule’!”

“Whopper by You” empowers Guests to help shape the menu at Burger King by submitting their dream Whopper creations. Whether it’s a spicy twist, a craveable remix, a cheese-loaded mashup or anything in between, all creative culinary dreams are encouraged and welcome. Plus, with your first “Whopper by You” creation, Guests can redeem*** a special Royal Perks offer assigned at random – ranging from $0.01 Whopper sandwich each week for a year to free hamburgers, cheeseburgers, or Whopper Jr. sandwiches with purchase, and more.

Starting July 15, share your dream Whopper at BK.com/WBY – because the next mouthwatering innovation could just be a “Whopper by You.”

To find your nearest Burger King restaurant or to learn more about the new BBQ Brisket Whopper and “Whopper by You” platform, visit bk.com.

*Limited time at participating US restaurants, while supplies last.

**Weight based on pre-cooked patty

***Royal Perks account registration required. Must be 18+. U.S. only. Terms apply. See bk.com/wby.