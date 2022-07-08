Burger King Names Thibault Roux Chief Digital Officer in U.S. and Canada

Burger King announced on Friday Thibault Roux will serve as Chief Digital Officer in the U.S. and Canada, beginning July 18. Roux will work closely with the Burger King digital team to guide the digital growth strategy centered on creating the best guest experience.

“Thibault joins the iconic Burger King brand well-equipped to define, refine and execute a transformational digital experience for our valued guests,” says Tom Curtis, president of Burger King North America. “Thibault will partner across analytics, marketing, operations and restaurant technology teams to integrate the digital guest experience into everything we do as a brand—with the aim of both exceeding guest expectations and driving profitable restaurant traffic.”

Roux joins the brand following years of experience in digital leadership roles such as SVP Digital at Optum, VP Product, Experience and Accessibility at UnitedHealthcare, and several roles in innovation and emerging technologies at Target.