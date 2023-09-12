Burger King to Offer Free Cheeseburgers with $1 Purchase on September 18

In honor of National Cheeseburger Day on September 18, Burger King will be offering guests a free cheeseburger with any purchase of a $1 (or more).
But, the flame-grilled fun doesn’t stop there – Burger King will also offer a full week of special offers that kick off on National Cheeseburger Day, which include:
- Day 1 (9/18): Kick off with a bang! Enjoy a FREE cheeseburger with any $1+ purchase. Bite into happiness.
- Day 2 (9/19): Keep the joy coming. On Day 2, snag a FREE Whopper Jr with a $1+ purchase. Double the deliciousness.
- Day 3 (9/20): It's $3 Whopper Wednesday! Treat yourself to the flame-grilled goodness for just $3. A steal you can't resist.
- Day 4 (9/21): Indulge in the ultimate treat! Buy One Get One (BOGO) on Whoppers. Share the love or keep both for yourself.
- Day 5 (9/22): Craving a little something extra? Enjoy a FREE order of Onion Rings with any $1+ purchase. Crunchy perfection.
- Day 6 (9/23): Gather the family for a feast! The $22 Family Bundle is here. Share the joy with your loved ones.
- Day 7 (9/24): Crown your week with double rewards! Earn 2x Crowns on all purchases. A royal finale to an epic celebration.
