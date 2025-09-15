Burger King is bringing the mystery and magic with limited-edition collectible King Jr. Meal toys that will have kids (and kids at heart) screaming with delight!

Available starting September 16, guests can collect six exclusive toys inspired by Scooby-Doo and the Mystery Inc. gang when you order a King Jr. Meal at any participating Burger King restaurant in the U.S. The six collectibles feature your favorite Mystery Inc. gang characters in their most spook-tacular disguises yet:

Scooby-Doo with a mummy mask

Shaggy with a skeleton mask

Velma with a witch mask

Daphne with a cat mask

Fred with a Frankenstein mask

Headless Horseman with a ghost mask

But wait, there’s more – BK Halloween Buckets are back! Making a return after first being introduced in 2023, Guests can score the limited-edition Halloween Buckets inspired by iconic menu items, available for $2 at participating US restaurants starting Friday, October 10, while supplies last.