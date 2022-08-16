BurgerFi Adds Juicy Lucy Burger For Limited Time

BurgerFi has added the Juicy Lucy, a new crave-worthy, limited-time only menu item to its award-winning, chef-inspired menu. Available now through September 19, the Juicy Lucy features two Natural Angus Beef patties sandwiching White Cheddar, American, and Pepper Jack cheeses, and topped with Sweet Tomato Relish and BurgerFi’s signature Fi sauce.

To further enhance their menu offerings, BurgerFi has partnered with well-known industry Chef Cliff Pleau. “Just one bite of the new Juicy Lucy and you’ll fall in love with the flavor,” said Chef Cliff. “This is the blend of All-Natural Angus Beef and indulgent cheesy goodness done right.”

BurgerFi’s Juicy Lucy is an interpretation of the popular ‘Jucy Lucy’ staple and was inspired by it’s a-Grade Angus Beef, a key differentiator. In 2021, Consumer Report’s Chain Reaction Report praised BurgerFi for serving “no antibiotic beef” across all its restaurants, and Consumer Reports awarded BurgerFi an "A-Grade Angus Beef" rating for the third consecutive year.

“BurgerFi is putting a new spin on a fan favorite,” says Patrick Renna, president of BurgerFi. “We’re leading the charge in offering even more variety and innovation with new menu items ideal for anyone who wants to reward themselves with a better burger.”

From its certified Angus Beef Burgers, chef crafted VegeFi® Burger, and specialty items like The CEO made with a premium American Wagyu Beef blend, there’s a burger option ideal for every individual who wants to reward themselves with a better burger.

The Juicy Lucy and can be ordered in restaurants or through the BurgerFi App or BurgerFi.com for pick-up or delivery from August 16 through September 19.