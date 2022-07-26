BurgerFi Chooses rbb Communications as Public Relations Agency of Record

BurgerFi, one of the nation’s fastest-growing premium fast-casual concepts, has selected rbb Communications as its public relations agency of record. Serving as an extension of the BurgerFi team, rbb will lead strategic communications initiatives and provide media relations, influencer programming and crisis communications support.

“BurgerFi is a rapidly growing brand with an exceptional better burger concept,” says Christine Barney, CEO rbb Communications. “rbb is eager to help accelerate their expansion through an integrated communications program that engages both first-time and loyal customers.”

In addition to supporting BurgerFi’s aggressive expansion in 2022, rbb will amplify the brand’s strategic growth and innovation story, promote company announcements and new menu offerings, and secure powerful influencer partnerships and thought leadership opportunities for BurgerFi executives.

“With BurgerFi’s expansion plans across the U.S. underway, finding the right partner was essential,” says Ophir Sternberg, Executive Chairman of BurgerFi. “We were drawn to rbb based on their strong creative leadership and ability to drive impactful results across a rapidly changing media landscape. We have been immediately impressed by rbb’s always-on approach, strategic thinking and creative capabilities.”

The rbb team kicked off the new partnership securing impressive results for BurgerFi’s recent acquisition of Anthony’s Coal Fired Pizza & Wings and announcing the brand’s expansion of new restaurants in Miami-Dade County. Additionally, the team is reminding America that everything is better with bacon, garnering national attention for BurgerFi’s limited-time Ultimate Bacon Bash menu.

rbb is widely recognized as champions in the field of PR, digital/marketing and creative services. In 2020 rbb earned US Small Agency of the Year honors by PRovoke media, named to the Top 100 PR Elite, and, this year, is among Forbes’ 2021 Best PR Agencies in America, ranked #1 in Public Relations by South Florida Business Journal and, most recently (June 2021), received three Silver Anvils for campaign work.