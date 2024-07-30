Burgerville announced its latest menu releases, including Oregon Marionberry Shake, Oregon Marionberry Sundae, Oregon Marionberry Lemonade, and Fried Green Beans.
Name: Oregon Marionberry Shake
The sweet taste of Oregon’s delicious Marionberries fresh from Liepold Family Farms blended perfectly with Umpqua Dairy Ice Cream or Cosmic Bliss Plant-Based Ice Cream, topped with whipped cream or coconut whipped cream, and finished with a marionberry drizzle.
Available: Early August – Early September
Sizes: 12oz, 16oz, 20oz
Prices: $5.59, $6.59, $6.99
Name: Oregon Marionberry Sundae
Creamy Umpqua Ice Cream or Cosmic Bliss Plant-Based Ice Cream, topped with juicy Oregon Marionberries, a dollop of whipped cream or coconut whipped cream, and a dash of colorful sprinkles.
Available: Early August – Early September
Sizes: One
Prices: $3.99
Name: Oregon Marionberry Lemonade
Refreshing Oregon Marionberry Lemonade, a perfect blend of juicy Oregon Marionberries and Burgerville’s signature house lemonade.
Available: Early August – Early September
Sizes: 22oz, 32oz
Prices: $3.59, 4.39
Name: Fried Green Beans
Crispy Fried Green Beans, perfectly coated in a tempura-style batter and golden-fried to perfection. These green beans are made with plant-based and gluten-free ingredients and offer a delightful crunch with every bite.
Available: Late September
Sizes: One
Price: $4.99