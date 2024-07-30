Burgerville announced its latest menu releases, including Oregon Marionberry Shake, Oregon Marionberry Sundae, Oregon Marionberry Lemonade, and Fried Green Beans.

Name: Oregon Marionberry Shake

The sweet taste of Oregon’s delicious Marionberries fresh from Liepold Family Farms blended perfectly with Umpqua Dairy Ice Cream or Cosmic Bliss Plant-Based Ice Cream, topped with whipped cream or coconut whipped cream, and finished with a marionberry drizzle.

Available: Early August – Early September

Sizes: 12oz, 16oz, 20oz

Prices: $5.59, $6.59, $6.99

Name: Oregon Marionberry Sundae

Creamy Umpqua Ice Cream or Cosmic Bliss Plant-Based Ice Cream, topped with juicy Oregon Marionberries, a dollop of whipped cream or coconut whipped cream, and a dash of colorful sprinkles.

Available: Early August – Early September

Sizes: One

Prices: $3.99

Name: Oregon Marionberry Lemonade

Refreshing Oregon Marionberry Lemonade, a perfect blend of juicy Oregon Marionberries and Burgerville’s signature house lemonade.

Available: Early August – Early September

Sizes: 22oz, 32oz

Prices: $3.59, 4.39

Name: Fried Green Beans

Crispy Fried Green Beans, perfectly coated in a tempura-style batter and golden-fried to perfection. These green beans are made with plant-based and gluten-free ingredients and offer a delightful crunch with every bite.

Available: Late September

Sizes: One

Price: $4.99