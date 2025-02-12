This February, Burgerville is releasing six menu items, including a new Orange Dream Shake, Chicken Sliders, JoJo’s, and the re-released fan favorite – the Mocha Perk Shake in collaboration with Stumptown, + more.

Orange Dream

Orange Juice, Umpqua Dairy Sweet Cream or Cosmic Bliss Plant-Based Sweet Cream, and Holy Kakow Organic Vanilla Syrup.

Sizes: 12oz, 16oz, 20oz

Prices: $4.99, $5.49, $5.99

Available from February 18th– April 7th

Stumptown Mocha Perk Shake

Umpqua Dairy Ice Cream or Cosmic Bliss Plant-Based Ice Cream, paired with Stumptown Coffee Cold Brew & Coffee Grounds for a nice caffeine kick. Top it off with Holy Kakow Organic Chocolate Sauce and a dollop of Whipped Cream or Coconut Whipped Cream.

Sizes: 12oz, 16oz, 20oz

Price: $5.59, $6.59, $6.99

Available from February 18th – April 19th

Jojos Potato Wedges

Hot, crispy JoJo Potato Wedges served with your choice of Burgerville Sauce for dipping delight!

Price: Regular $4.59, Large $5.79

Available from February 18th – April 7th

Spicy Crispy Chicken Slider or Red Hot Crispy Chicken Slider

Crispy chicken tenders tossed in Smokey Honey Habanero Spice from Spiceology, topped with Garlic Herb Aioli and crunchy pickles. Try the Red Hot Crispy Chicken Slider with an added kick from Secret Aardvark Habanero Hot Sauce. Served with your choice of Burgerville Sauce for the perfect finishing touch!

Sizes: Single or Duo

Price: $4.69, $8.99

Available from February 18th – April 7th

Country Fried Chicken Biscuit

Indulge in a fresh-baked biscuit layered with Face Rock 2-Year Aged White Cheddar and a crispy chicken tender, topped with creamy sausage breakfast gravy for a hearty, flavorful start to your day! Available from 7AM-11AM

Price: $.599

Available from February 18th – April 7th