Summer is here, and Burgerville, the Pacific Northwest chain, is celebrating with beloved seasonal items: Walla Walla Onions and Oregon Raspberries. Enjoy the best flavors of a PNW summer with these fresh, local favorites:

Walla Walla BBQ Cheeseburger

Indulge in a flavorful Walla Walla BBQ Cheeseburger featuring juicy Local Country Natural Beef, roasted onions right from Walla Walla Washington, tangy BBQ sauce, melted Face Rock Aged White Cheddar, house-made coleslaw, and creamy mayo.

Available starting July 2nd – August or while supplies last.

Walla Walla Onion Rings

Sweet Walla Walla onions, tangy buttermilk batter, and crunchy panko breading. Handmade every day and fried to golden perfection for a crispy treat!

Available starting July 2nd – August or while supplies last.

Oregon Raspberry Shake

Savor the taste of Oregon’s fresh Raspberries with Burgerville’s vibrant Raspberry Shake. Blended with juicy Raspberries picked straight from Liepold Family Farms in Oregon, creamy Umpqua Dairy Ice Cream or Cosmic Bliss Plant-Based Ice Cream and topped with whipped cream or coconut whipped cream and a luscious raspberry drizzle.

Available starting July 2nd – August or while supplies last.

Oregon Raspberry Sundae

Capture the essence of Summer with Burgerville’s Oregon Raspberry Sundae, featuring fresh Oregon Liepold Farm Raspberries, Umpqua Ice Cream, or Cosmic Bliss Plant-Based Ice Cream, topped with whipped cream or coconut whipped cream, and finished with a garnish of colorful sprinkles.

Available starting July 2nd – August or while supplies last.

Oregon Raspberry Lemonade

Satisfy Summer thirst with Burgerville’s Oregon Raspberry Lemonade, featuring fresh Oregon Liepold Farm Raspberries blended with Burgerville signature house lemonade.

Available starting July 2nd – August or while supplies last.

Big Cowboy Sliders

Discover bold flavors in every bite with Burgerville Big Cowboy Sliders. Featuring a County Natural Beef Patty, tangy BBQ sauce, crispy fried onions, smoky bacon, and rich Tillamook Cheddar Cheese, all topped with creamy mayo.

Available on the core menu starting July 2nd