Burgerville’s newest menu item, the Crispy Chicken Wonton Salad, is available at all locations just in time for summer adventures.

The Crispy Chicken Wonton Salad

A vibrant mix of finely chopped crisp romaine lettuce, napa cabbage, and red cabbage mixed with shredded carrots, sugar snap peas, and daikon radish for a refreshing bite wherever you are. Each medley comes with separately packaged crispy wontons and sesame seeds for an extra layer of crunch. Choose from a variety of Burgerville’s custom salad dressing (we recommend pairing with the Sweet & Spicy dressing made with Kelly’s Jelly for a kick), and top it all off with crispy, juicy chopped chicken, or opt for it without for a plant-based version. It contains gluten and sesame.

The dish is available starting June 11.

Prices: $10.99 with chicken, $8.49 for plant-based