Burgerville is meeting consumer demand for unique, tasty beverage experiences including dirty sodas and iced coffees with the launch of its new permanent menu items: BV Bevies. Made with real, clean ingredients like locally sourced fruit and zero high-fructose corn syrup, these customizable drinks put Burgerville on the map as a drink destination for all.

Featuring ingredients from new and existing regional partner brands like Oregon Fruit Company, Portland Syrups, and Smith Teamaker, BV Bevies include the following, all iced and topped with Burgerville’s signature Cloud Cream:

Cherry Seltzer: Made with Oregon Cherry compote from Oregon Fruit Company and seltzer water

Made with Oregon Cherry compote from Oregon Fruit Company and seltzer water Iced Peach Green Tea: Tropical green tea from Smith Tea Maker with peach compote from Oregon Fruit Company

Tropical green tea from Smith Tea Maker with peach compote from Oregon Fruit Company Pomegranate Cherry Limeade: Limeade with pomegranate cherry syrup from Portland Syrups

Plus, the launch of its new Stumptown Cold Brew,a complex and smooth cold brew topped with Cloud Cream Cold Foam.

BV Bevies and Stumptown Cold Brew come in 12 oz.,16 oz., and 20 oz. sizes, starting at $4.49 and up.