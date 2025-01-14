BurritoBar, USA Inc. announced the opening of its latest franchise at 3921 Franklin Rd, Murfreesboro, TN. The opening in December 2024, marks the debut of Barrio Burrito Bar’s dynamic new branding and modern dining experience, offering guests a vibrant atmosphere paired with fresh, high-quality Tex-Mex cuisine.

Originally introduced to the U.S. in 2020 as BURRITOBAR, the brand underwent a significant transformation in 2024, emerging as Barrio Burrito Bar. This rebranding highlights a fresh, memorable identity that resonates with customers while emphasizing the brand’s commitment to innovation and quality. Colette MacLean, VP of Marketing, shared her enthusiasm for the redesign: “This transformation represents a milestone for our brand. Barrio Burrito Bar’s new identity reflects our dedication to providing a modern and engaging dining experience. The feedback from our customers has been overwhelmingly positive, and we are excited about the journey ahead.”

Barrio Burrito Bar’s roots trace back to Canada, where its affiliate, barBURRITO, has become the nation’s largest and fastest-growing burrito chain. With over 350 locations across Canada, the brand has established itself as a market leader. Alex Stein, CEO of both barBURRITO and Barrio Burrito Bar, anticipates similar success in the U.S., confident that the revamped branding and proven business strategies will resonate with American customers.

Expansion efforts in the U.S. are already gaining momentum. The company’s Master Franchise model, which provides franchise partners the opportunity to develop their own territories, has fueled rapid growth. Barrio Burrito Bar now boasts commitments for over 900 franchised locations nationwide. Jeff Young, Chief Development Officer, expressed his excitement: “The Master Franchise model has been a game-changer for our expansion. By empowering franchise partners to develop their territories, we’ve seen tremendous growth. With numerous agreements already signed, 2025 promises to be a banner year for Barrio Burrito Bar as we continue to open new locations and award new territories.”

The Murfreesboro location exemplifies the brand’s dedication to culinary excellence. Guests can enjoy an extensive menu of customizable options, featuring over three million flavor combinations. From signature burritos and tacos to unique dishes exclusive to the franchise, every item is crafted with fresh, high-quality ingredients to ensure a satisfying dining experience.

Established in 2005 in Toronto, barBURRITO has earned a reputation for delivering fresh, made-to-order Tex-Mex in a quick-service format. The U.S. rebranding to Barrio Burrito Bar reflects the brand’s bold evolution and its ambition to become a major player in the North American fast-casual dining scene. With commitments to open hundreds of locations nationwide, the future of Barrio Burrito Bar is bright