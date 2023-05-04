Bushfire Kitchen Plans Opening in Rancho Cucamonga, California

Bushfire Kitchen, the popular California-based restaurant brand, is set to open its newest location in Rancho Cucamonga this summer.

Bushfire's mission is to provide guests with healthy, globally inspired comfort food at affordable prices. Their from-scratch menu is made slow and served fast, using high-quality ingredients including fresh, local produce and antibiotic-free, humanely-raised proteins.

Known for their healthy and delicious cuisine, Bushfire Kitchen has earned a loyal following in the Southern California community. The new location will feature the same signature menu as the other Bushfire Kitchen restaurants, including popular dishes such as grass-fed chimichurri tri-tip, thai chicken curry and their famous empanadas. The restaurant will also offer 16+ taps of craft beer, wine and sangria.

“We are thrilled to announce our newest location in Rancho Cucamonga, in response to the many requests from our loyal customers in the area. We look forward to sharing our passion for fresh, locally sourced ingredients and providing a welcoming atmosphere for all." - Oliver Barwin, CEO

Rancho Cucamonga marks Bushfire Kitchen’s sixth location, with others located in Eastvale, Menifee, Temecula, Carlsbad and Del Mar. The restaurant will be located on Foothill Boulevard in Rancho Cucamonga’s Town Center Square mall and is set to open in Summer 2023.

The new location will accommodate 36 indoor diners and over 90 on the large covered and heated patio, providing a comfortable outdoor dining experience year-round. With ample seating, TVs and a welcoming atmosphere, Bushfire Kitchen is the perfect spot for families and friends to gather and share a delicious experience together.

Bushfire Kitchen plans to continue its expansion across Southern California with additional locations coming soon.