Cafe Rio Announces Opening Schedules for Two Denver Restaurants

Cafe Rio Mexican Grill, home of the original Sweet Pork Barbacoa, announced the grand opening celebrations of two new Denver area locations this fall: Greenwood Village on September 30, and Highlands Ranch in December. The first Cafe Rio Mexican Grill opened in 1997 in Southern Utah, and since then, people have been craving the customizable, fresh, made-to-order eats created from Cafe Rio’s chef-inspired Mexican recipes.

“We’re thrilled to be opening two new locations in Colorado where we’ve been part of the greater Denver community for over 12 years,” comments Steve Vaughan, CEO of Cafe Rio Mexican Grill. “With these openings, we’ll be able to offer more locations to Coloradans to experience our fresh, award-winning, and flavor-packed recipes in their own neighborhoods.”

Each new location will celebrate their grand opening with exciting games like Plinko and corn hole, and chances for participants to win a variety of prizes. The first 100 dine-in customers will receive free gifts and an additional 100 will win a free meal! Cafe Rio will also be offering chips & salsa or chips & queso for $1.99.

The new locations will feature Cafe Rio fan favorites like the sweet pork burrito, Enchilada Style, and fire-grilled chicken salad with creamy tomatillo dressing, in addition to a full menu of chef-inspired burritos, salads, tacos, enchiladas, quesadillas, and more. All dishes are fully customizable and offer something for everyone to enjoy.

The Cafe Rio mobile app is available for fans to order their favorites and get rewarded for having great taste and earn valuable points on every food and beverage purchase. After signing up, users will receive a $5 credit in their account and can earn a $10 reward for every $100 of food purchased. Just download, sign in, scan, and repeat to earn free meals!

Cafe Rio Mexican Grill – Greenwood Village

Grand Opening Celebration, September 30-October 1, 2022, 10:30am – 7:30pm

9531 East Arapahoe Rd.

Greenwood Village, CO 80111

Cafe Rio Mexican Grill – Highlands Ranch

Grand Opening Celebration in December

9215 S. Broadway

Highlands Ranch, CO 8012