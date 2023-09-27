California Tortilla to Give Away Free Taco Coupons on National Taco Day

Get ready to taco ‘bout a delicious celebration at California Tortilla, the “California Style” Mexican food franchise! The brand is celebrating National Taco Day on October 4 by giving away a free taco coupon with any in-store purchase. The free taco offer is good in-store only while supplies last.

"We take pride in our reputation of crafting bold, diverse flavors, and our tacos have consistently remained fan favorites," says Robert Phillips, President of California Tortilla. "We all know tacos are one of America's favorite food items and we are thrilled to offer our valued guests the taste of a complimentary taco."

Guests can redeem their free taco coupon from October 5 – 11, 2023. California Tortilla encourages guests to continue heading towards free menu items by joining their Burrito Elito rewards program and earning 1 point for every dollar spent. After accumulating 75 points, guests can earn $5 in Burrito Bucks. Joining is easy – guests can download the mobile app (App Store or Google Play), pick up a card in-store and register it online, or simply join online and give the cashier your phone number on each visit for easy lookup.

California Tortilla is known for its innovative menu, featuring unique chef-created recipes like mouthwatering Korean BBQ and California Sunset tacos. Every California Tortilla features a Wall-of-Flame, a towering display of 75 distinct hot sauces, ranging from mild to tongue-melting, allowing guests to customize their meal's flavor and heat level. The locations offer dine-in, online ordering, and delivery.