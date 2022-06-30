'Camp McDonald’s' Kicks Off with a Retro Grimace Pool Float

Starting Tuesday, the McDonald’s App is your ticket to this summer’s hottest event. Introducing Camp McDonald’s, a month-long virtual experience featuring an epic lineup of food deals, menu hacks, merch collabs and music performances by some of the hottest artists, including blackbear, Omar Apollo, BIBI and Kid Cudi, exclusively on the McDonald’s App. All fans have to do is check the App each day for details on how to unlock all the fun.

The official lineup includes:

Food Deals on favorite menu items all throughout the month, like the Big Mac, Chicken McNuggets, World Famous Fries and more.

Menu Hacks for a cool twist on the classics, including deals on the Apple Pie McFlurry (July 6) and a McFlurry Sandwich (July 20).

Merch Drops feat. must-have gear collabs from Free & Easy, Maket, innisfree and Kid Cudi. For week one, we’re kicking things off with a Retro Grimace Pool Float (July 5) and a “Don’t Trip” Camp McDonald’s Collection from Free & Easy (July 7).

Music Performances with front-row seats to exclusive virtual concerts by incredible talent, including blackbear (July 10), Omar Apollo (July 17), BIBI (July 24), and our headliner, Kid Cudi (July 31).