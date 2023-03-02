Capital Tacos Eyes First Georgia Storefronts

Capital Tacos, the corner taco shop turned nationally-awarded Tex-Mex restaurant franchise, will be opening the doors of its first storefronts in the state of Georgia. The first at 11160 Medlock Bridge Road #140 in Johns Creek in April, and the second at 5270 Peachtree Parkway in Peachtree Corners soon after.

Capital Tacos will bring the Atlanta community scratch-made, innovative, and unmatched flavors, made using the highest quality of in-house ingredients. All of which have helped to establish the franchise as one of the most award-winning, acclaimed Tex-Mex concepts in the country.

Born in neighboring Tampa, the Capital Tacos team has the clear goal of establishing the brand as a fan-favorite destination for Johns Creek and Peachtree Corners families, foodies, and Tex-Mex enthusiasts alike. This marks the brand’s first brick-and-mortar locations to come to Georgia, and will showcase their multi-faceted approach to development through the utilization of second-generation business venues to expedite the buildout process, the introduction of a variety of in-person and digital means by which consumers can conveniently access menu favorites, and more.

Founded in late 2013, Capital Tacos is known for two things: serving the best Tex-Mex cuisine known to mankind and being an asset to the communities they serve. In honor of Capital Tacos’ Atlanta brick & mortar debut, they are re-unveiling their Atlanta-inspired Lemon Pepper Wet taco, which was launched as part of a digital pop-up last year and promptly named ‘Dish Of The Week’ by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Their spin on the Atlanta classic features fried shrimp coated in garlic butter, topped with a signature creamy slaw, grilled onions and buffalo ranch, as well its own lemon pepper seasoning mix.

“We’ve had folks visiting from Atlanta for years, asking time and again when they can expect the concept to expand into nearer markets,” says Josh Luger, Co-Founder of Capital Tacos. “That wait is finally over! We’re very excited and humbled to be opening our first brick-and-mortar locations in Johns Creek and Peachtree Corners. This is just the first of many locations we plan to bring Atlanta residents in the coming years.”

Capital Tacos fans are able to download the Capital Rewards app on iOS or sign up at CapitalTacos.com to earn and redeem rewards and receive exclusive offers at the new Atlanta locations. They’ll also have access to online ordering for ease and convenience, as well as catering opportunities for events of any kind and any size throughout the area.