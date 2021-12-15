Capriotti's, Wing Zone Ink Deals for 53 New Stores

As 2021 comes to a close, Capriotti’s Sandwich Shop (Capriotti’s) and Wing Zone announced another extremely successful quarter which brought the signing of 12 area developer agreements equating to a total of 53 new shops between the two brands. With the addition of these new signings, Capriotti’s closes out the year with a total of 96 new shops, and Wing Zone signed agreements for 91 new shops in 2021.

The Q4 area developer agreements will expand both brands into new territories – bringing award-winning food to new fans across the country. These signings will develop Capriotti’s brand in:

Houston, TX

Temecula, CA

Hernando City, FL

Nashville, TN

Roanoke, VA

Sacramento, CA

Wing Zone will grow its presence in:

Fresno, CA

Mobile, AL

Raleigh, NC

Houston, TX

Central Valley, CA

Los Angeles, CA

“We’ve seen an amazing influx of new investors this year, during an exciting new era of innovation and technological advances within our system,” says David Bloom, Chief Development and Operating Officer for Capriotti’s and Wing Zone. “Along with our rebranding of the Wing Zone model, we are positioned to continue our growth and success in the New Year with additional locations and interested entrepreneurs.”

This year, Capriotti’s and Wing Zone were recognized by industry leaders and peers for their innovation and stand-out performance. The restaurants were featured on Fast Casual’s 2021 Top 100 Movers & Shakers list. In addition, the restaurants were also listed as part of Franchise Update Magazine’s Marketing Innovation Awards. This December, Capriotti’s took home three awards from the Las Vegas Review Journal’s Best of Las Vegas awards – Gold Winner Best Chain Restaurant, Gold Winner Philly Cheesesteak and Silver Winner Fast Food. With new executive team members in place, the fast-casual restaurant brands also made their way into new markets. With Los Angeles as just one exciting example, Wing Zone implemented their ghost kitchen model to reach new customers and entice new investors.

“Throughout this uncertain time, Capriotti’s and Wing Zone have remained true to our values,” says Bloom. “We are available to our franchisees and work closely with them in order to address challenges and plan for success. Our dedication to our food, our franchisees, and our customers is the driving force behind our progress.”

Founded in 1976, Capriotti’s is most famous for its 40-year nightly tradition of slow-roasting whole, all-natural turkeys in-house and hand-shredding them each morning to feature in a variety of subs. This includes The Bobbie, the shop’s acclaimed best-seller, made with homemade turkey, cranberry sauce, stuffing, and mayo on a soft roll. Founded in 1993, Wing Zone is an international fast-casual restaurant franchise known for its cooked-to-order, flavor-fused chicken wings, and tenders.

Both brands are backed by a corporate leadership team that offers a continuous support program for franchise partners through online and field programs, which provides significant support for marketing, retail sales, operations, and growth strategies through every stage of their ownership.