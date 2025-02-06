Captain D’s, the nation’s leading fast-casual seafood restaurant, is expanding on both sides of the Mississippi. It is pushing into the Northeast by adding the state of Maryland to its system and increasing its presence in Texas.

The Maryland development group has signed on to develop five restaurants in Prince George County in the Baltimore metro over the next seven years. Expanding Captain D’s footprint to its 24th state is part of the Tennessee-based seafood chain’s strategic plan to grow into the Northeast. The partnership of Shahid Raza and Ahmed Fawad represents an experienced team that already operates other successful restaurant and franchise businesses in New York, Maryland and Virginia Beach.

In Texas, local businessmen Dave Peters, Brian Clemens, and Ruben Cardenas are bringing Captain D’s craveable seafood taste to San Antonio. They have signed on to develop three locations and anticipate opening the first restaurant around the Lackland Air Force Base area in early 2026. The brand already has a strong presence in the Dallas-Ft. Worth area, and this deal represents exciting growth in the Lone Star state.

“My business partners and I only invest in the best businesses based on research, experience and performance and we feel Captain D’s fits that criterion,” said Peters. “San Antonio is home to restaurants and food from all over the world and Captain D’s hand-crafted cooking is a great addition to the area’s rich culinary tradition.”

These development agreements will take advantage of Captain D’s flexible restaurant prototypes. The brand adapts to diverse real estate opportunities and market needs by offering build out options to accommodate in-line or end cap locations as well as traditional conversions and new build options.

“We are thrilled to kick off 2025 with some amazing new partners who are excited to bring Captain D’s to communities in Maryland and San Antionio. This expansion into new territories shows our commitment to thoughtful, strategic growth up the eastern seaboard and west of the Mississippi.,” said Brad Reed, Chief Development Officer of Captain D’s. “We provide our owners with great flexibility in choosing layouts and locations that, paired with our versatile seafood and chicken menu, ensures our operators’ success.”

This development news comes on the heels of Captain D’s recent announcement of its first venture into Europe with a 20-unit deal in the UK, its second international development agreement.

With more than 530 restaurants in 23 states, Captain D’s is the fast-casual seafood leader and number one seafood franchise in America ranked by average unit volume. The company is currently seeking master franchisees and multi-unit operators to join in the brand’s rapid international expansion, with a focus on Canada, Central and Latin America, the Caribbean, Spain, the Philippines, Singapore and Indonesia.