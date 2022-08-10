Carl’s Jr. and Hardee’s Testing New Menus, with Focus on Value

Carl’s Jr. and Hardee’s are here to elevate your summer with some innovative, new products that won’t break the bank. The brands are now testing the King’s Hawaiian, Spicy Cowboy and 4 for $6 menus in a handful of markets.

Although these affordable products are currently in select cities, they might be available to all Carl’s Jr. and Hardee’s fans in the near future. Customers can enjoy all new offerings in the below cities:

King’s Hawaiian Menu

Carl’s Jr. Products: King’s Hawaiian Double Cheeseburger, King’s Hawaiian Hand-Breaded Chicken Sandwich, King’s Hawaiian Breakfast Sandwich.

Hardee’s Products: King’s Hawaiian Hand-Breaded Chicken Sandwich, King’s Hawaiian Breakfast Sandwich.

Testing Markets: Salt Lake City, UT; Peoria, IL; Charleston, SC.

Spicy Cowboy Menu

Products: Spicy Cowboy Breakfast Sandwich, Spicy Cowboy Cheeseburger, Double Spicy Cowboy Cheeseburger.

Testing Markets: Bakersfield, CA; Terre Haute, IN; Little Rock, AR.

4 for $6

Carl’s Jr. Products: Spicy Chicken Sandwich, Cheeseburger, Small Fry, Crisscuts, Onion Rings, Six-piece Chicken Stars, Small Drink, Milks, Bottled Water, Cookies.

Hardee’s Products: Spicy Chicken Sandwich, Cheeseburger, Hot Ham, Small Fry, Small Drink, Small Iced/Sweet Tea, Apple Turnover, Peach Fried Pie, Cookies.

Testing Markets: Chico-Redding, CA; Champagne, IL; Louisville, KY