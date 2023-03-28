Carpigiani North America Announces Organizational Restructure

Carpigiani North America, an Ali Group company, announced changes in its sales and marketing organization structure designed to tap into its talented leadership bench and accelerate the company’s growth. The new structure consists of five pillars: Global Strategic Accounts, North America Chain Solutions, Sales Network Development, Carpigiani Education and Marketing.

“We are empowering our team to better serve our business partners. This new structure will leverage the strengths of our people, provide a greater focus and sharpen our approach to lead generation, communication, education, innovation and sales growth,” says Penny Klingler, President of Carpigiani North America.

The company is pleased to announce the following organizational changes and introduce the pillars:

Dianna Nielsen will assume the role of Vice President, Global Strategic Accounts, U.S. and Canada. Dianna brings 31 years of experience in the industry to this position. Her extensive background includes 18 years with The Delfield Company, a division of Welbilt, in National Account Management including McDonald’s, where she was instrumental in growing the Delfield business within the McDonald’s organization. Dianna served as Vice President, McDonald’s Global Account for nine years with the Taylor Company as well as the last four years with Carpigiani, where she also held the position of Vice President of McDonald’s Global Account.

Kami Poppen will assume the role of Vice President, Chain Solution Development U.S. and Canada. Kami brings 27 years of experience in the commercial foodservice industry to this role. She has been instrumental in Carpigiani’s growth, joining the team in 2011 and helming the U.S. marketing and sales division since 2020. Prior to joining Carpigiani, Kami held several positions in Product Development, Food Applications, Global Chain Sales, and Equipment Project Management for ACP Inc., an Ali Group company.

Leandra Olivotti will assume the role of Director of Sales and Network Development North and Central America. Leandra has 18 years of experience in the foodservice equipment industry. Since joining Carpigiani in 2019, she has led Business Development in North and Central America. Her extensive global background includes expertise in the refrigeration equipment sector and restaurant chain operations.

Giacomo Paccione will assume the role of Director of Marketing and Trade Marketing. Giacomo brings 12 years of global experience in the banking and food equipment industry to this position. His background includes Category Management and Business Development with Electrolux Professional, where he was responsible for combi ovens, blast chillers, and accelerated cooking equipment for the Americas.

Marco Filippelli will assume the role of Product and Training Manager. Marco has 8 years of international experience with Carpigiani. During his tenure with the organization, he managed operations and training for Carpigiani’s flagship gelato store, was production manager for global Carpigiani events, and has been responsible of building the frozen dessert education network in the U.S., including Frozen Dessert University, Gelato University and Foodservice and Pastry educational classes.