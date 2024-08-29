KFC announced that it has named Catherine Tan-Gillespie Chief Marketing Officer and Chief Development Officer for KFC U.S., effective immediately. She will report to Tarun Lal, president of KFC U.S.

In this role, Tan-Gillespie will develop and implement innovative marketing strategies to return the business to growth in the U.S. This includes oversight of all integrated marketing, advertising, public relations, media and consumer insights, as well as the brand’s digital initiatives. She will also oversee food innovation and commercialization, aligning new product innovation efforts across the organization, new restaurant development, existing restaurant redevelopment and asset design for the U.S.

Tan-Gillespie joins KFC U.S. from KFC Canada, where she has served as president and general manager since 2022. In less than three years, her team and franchisees have transformed the business and rebuilt the KFC brand by accelerating restaurant upgrades, advancing digital ordering, developing compelling value offers and creating award-winning brand advertising. She has been with KFC for nine years and previously served as CMO for the South Pacific region and then the KFC Global CMO.

“Tan-Gillespie is a seasoned leader with a proven record of building brands and delivering compelling marketing initiatives that deliver measurable bottom-line impact,” said Lal. “By combining marketing and development roles into one, we are acknowledging the importance of the customer experience in our restaurants to overall brand perception and doubling down on our commitments to getting both right.”

Prior to KFC, Tan-Gillespie served in various marketing roles in food, working for Frito-Lay, Goodman Fielder, and Dairy Farmers, and in entertainment, working for Sony and Universal Pictures. She holds a bachelor’s degree in business studies from the University of Plymouth in the U.K. and an MBA from the Australian Graduate School of Management (AGSM), as well as a host of professional accreditations.