Charleys Philly Steaks Will Offer Free Kids Meals in September

During the month of September, Charleys Philly Steaks is offering a free Kids Meal with the purchase of any combo meal.

This promotion comes on the heels of Charleys’ new Kids Menu, featuring a new Lil’ Cali Cheesesteak option. This is considered the “mini me” of Charleys popular Chicken California, featuring ranch, melted provolone and 3 oz. of either grilled chicken or grilled steak.

For this promotion, kids can get a Lil’ Cali or chicken tenders with kids fries, kids drink and a two-pack of Oreos at Charleys Cheesesteaks locations. Charleys Cheesesteaks & Wings locations will also offer a four-piece boneless wing option instead of chicken tenders, along with an ice cream cone dessert option.

This promotion is available with the purchase of any regular or large cheesesteak combo meal, which includes a cheesesteak, fries and a beverage. This promotion is only available in-store and cannot be redeemed online or on the Charleys Rewards app. Guests can find the image for redemption on Charleys social media pages or website.