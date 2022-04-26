Check Out KFC's New 'Finger Lickin’ Good' Campaign

KFC is debuting its new “Finger Lickin’ Good” campaign, the first under KFC’s new strategic and creative lead agency MullenLowe, with a new direction for its iconic tagline.

The new campaign, which is directed at a younger audience, sets the standard that “good” food isn’t enough, it should be “Finger Lickin’ Good” – from world-famous KFC buckets of fried chicken to its fan-favorite sides.

Finger Lickin’ Good is an attitude. It’s taking the act of loving fried chicken so much that you’re willing to lick your fingers in front of anyone, at any time, in any place, just to get the remaining flavors and turning it into a lifestyle. And that means being unapologetically yourself.