Checkers and Rally’s, the iconic burger and fries’ brand, is revving up in Las Vegas through a three-unit restaurant commitment, with the first location set to open in January. The restaurant will be located at 3978 E. Lake Mead and is owned by LV Foodservice Concepts, a leading convenience store and travel plaza company. Senior Vice President of Operations for LV Foodservice Concepts, Jeanette Davis, will oversee the operations for the new location, bringing a mouthwatering dining experience to the community. The other two Checkers and Rally’s restaurants are planned to open later in 2025, further spreading the Checkers and Rally’s footprint in Las Vegas through a non-traditional restaurant format.

Davis is a veteran operator with over 35 years of experience in the food industry. Early in her career, she started in convenience store management and later worked at EG America. After 28 years and working her way up to be the Director of Brand Operations, Davis was looking for a career change, prompting her to pivot to LV Foodservice Concepts. Shortly after joining as Senior Vice President, her impact was immediately felt by identifying, developing, and growing multiple franchise concepts for the company. In addition to Checkers and Rally’s restaurants, LV Foodservice Concepts’ portfolio includes brands like Bojangles, Sbarro’s, Starbucks, and Black Bear Diner.

“I look forward to bringing three new Checkers and Rally’s restaurants to the Las Vegas area,” said Davis. “The restaurant holds a lot of nostalgic memories for me because it reminds me of all the road trips I took with my children, always stopping at Checkers and Rally’s. We feel the brand aligns with our value system as we continue to grow our partnerships with restaurant brands to develop in our LV Foodservice Concepts travel centers and c-stores.”

The latest Las Vegas restaurant highlights the continued growth of the brand, with an updated co-branded location and a simplified operating model to better service the area.

“We are delighted to welcome LV Foodservice Concepts to the Checkers and Rally’s team and are confident that their experience will allow our brand to create a strong introduction and build relationships within the community,” said Robert Bhagwandat, Senior Director of Franchise Development at Checkers Drive-in Restaurants. “Checkers and Rally’s continues to attract entrepreneurs who share our vision and value the passion for outstanding food and service. We look forward to working closely with LV Foodservice Concepts with the leadership of Jeanette to help them make an impact in Las Vegas with this new and upcoming venture.”

Merged in 1999 to form one concept, Checkers and Rally’s primarily operates through a proven franchise model, in which owners benefit from brand recognition, operational support, and marketing resources. Potential franchise prospects can develop on less than half of an acre, which is half the size of competing drive-thru concepts. Checkers and Rally’s current strategy is targeting select markets throughout the United States, particularly in South and Central Wisconsin, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Southern California, Las Vegas, Arizona, Florida, and South Carolina.