Chick-fil-A to Sell Most Popular Salad Dressings in Retail

Chick-fil-A announced today it will begin selling four of its most popular salad dressings at retail locations in the greater Cincinnati area and across Tennessee. The company has plans to expand availability of its salad dressings nationwide in the Spring of 2023.

“We love that our guests are enjoying our salad dressings in our restaurants and can now share them more easily with family and friends at home,” says Michael Garrison, senior director of innovation and new ventures at Chick-fil-A. "We saw excitement from customers around the launch of our Bottled Sauces in 2020, and we are thrilled to add more retail offerings for our fans while introducing the brand to new customers in our pilot markets."

Starting this month, customers in Cincinnati and Tennessee will be able to purchase 12 fluid ounce bottles of the following salad dressings at participating Walmart, Kroger and Meijer stores.

Avocado Lime Ranch Dressing

A twist on the original Ranch, the Avocado Lime Ranch Dressing is our most popular salad dressing. This southwest style dressing includes creamy avocado, spices and lime and livens up any salad or wrap.

Garden Herb Ranch Dressing

The classic Garden Herb Ranch Dressing, with its traditional, creamy taste, is a savory mix of garlic, onion and herb flavors.

Creamy Salsa Dressing

The Creamy Salsa Dressing was originally developed by Chick-fil-A’s culinary team to pair with the Spicy Southwest Salad and blends southwest flavors of cumin, hot peppers, tomatoes and garlic.

Zesty Apple Cider Vinaigrette Dressing

The lightest of the four offerings, this vinaigrette is made with apple cider vinegar, fruit juices, spices and honey for a robust yet sweet flavor.

"We’ve worked hard with our supplier and retail partners to help bring these Chick-fil-A flavors into people’s homes for their own salads, marinades and other recipes,” says Garrison. “We’re grateful that guests are so passionate about our salad dressings and sauces."