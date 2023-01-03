Chick N Max Inks Deals for 53 New Restaurants in 2022

In its first full year of franchising, Chick N Max has announced a momentous year highlighted by three new franchise development deals that will expand the next generation fast casual chicken franchise concept in Kansas, South Dakota and Texas.

The deals will introduce 53 new restaurants to these markets, including 25 across the state of Kansas, three in Sioux Falls, and 25 throughout the Houston metro area. With this gaining momentum, Chick N Max is well on its way to achieving its goal of opening 5-7 restaurants in 2023 and at least that many each year thereafter.

“Over the last few years, American consumers have fallen in love with chicken all over again. Chicken sandwiches, chicken fingers and chicken nuggets have become more popular than ever, and the franchise scene has seen remarkable growth in this segment,” says Chick N Max founder Max Sheets. “We’ve been particularly thrilled with the growing interest in our franchise opportunity and plan to keep the momentum going through exceptional franchisee support and delicious, innovative menu items.”

In addition to the development deal signings, 2022 marked a year of growing recognition within the restaurant industry for Chick N Max. QSR magazine named Chick N Max to its 40/40 List of America’s hottest startup fast casuals. Also, Mashed, a multi-platform publication dedicated to covering all things food, called Chick N Max one of the most “underrated chicken chains you’ll wish you knew about sooner.”

“We’re garnering more and more attention these days and couldn’t be more excited about what the future holds,” said Sheets about his brand’s increasing popularity.

No stranger to the restaurant industry, Sheets got his start as a teenager scraping cheese off pans in a Pizza Hut kitchen. In the early 2000s – after having already spent 23 years in real estate and development for such brands as Lone Star Steakhouse and Salon, Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers, Smashburger and Ted’s Montana Grill – he began mulling over the idea of a franchise concept that would accommodate the ever growing movement towards read meat alternatives. He conceptualized Chick N Max in 2017, assembled a team of culinary professionals to perfect the menu, and opened his first restaurant in January 2018.

Today, Chick N Max offers a unique culinary experience with its 10 unique flavors of chef-crafted sandwiches, made with almond wood smoked pulled chicken or crispy golden fried tenders. Examples include the Maple Bacon Sandwich, featuring pulled smoked chicken, chopped bacon, a drizzle of maple syrup, cheddar cheese, and mayonnaise on a potato bun; or the Sweet & Spicy Sandwich, which includes lightly breaded, crisp chicken tenders, fried jalapeño pepper strips, cucumber, tomato and sweet & spicy sauce on a brioche bun.

In addition, Chick N Max serves its signature almond wood smoked chicken in the form of wings, leg quarters, breast quarters, and half chicken.

Guests can complete their meal with a range of 10 homestyle sides including fries, onion rings, mac and cheese, mashed potatoes and smoked white beans, and 11 sauces that are made daily to ensure the highest quality and taste.

Including a franchise fee of $35,000, the total investment to open a 2,200-2,800 square-foot Chick N Max restaurant ranges from $450,000 to $950,000. Each restaurant features a drive-thru, typically seats about 60-80 people, and employs approximately 15-20 peo