Chicken Guy! just launched two new limited-time items that tap into peak summer flavors: the Honey Money Chicken Sandwich, featuring their signature chicken topped with their limited time Honey BBQ Sauce, and the Key Lime Pie Milkshake, a cool, tangy twist on the classic dessert.

The combo brings together contrasting flavors – heat and citrus, crunch and cream – that feel tailor-made for the season. It’s part of a broader trend we’re seeing with menus leaning into regional summer flavors and playful pairings.