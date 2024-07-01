Chicken Guy!, the renowned chicken chain by Guy Fieri and Robert Earl has officially unveiled its all-new summer menu, available for a limited time. As we greet the vibrant energy of summer, Chicken Guy! is debuting new flavors that bring a zesty twist to the season. New menu items include:

The Sunshine Shake: Hand Spun Vanilla Soft Serve, Fresh Florida Orange Juice, topped with Fresh Whipped Cream

Korean BBQ Sandwich: Sticky Korean BBQ Sauce, Asian Slaw, Pickles

These items can be ordered starting July 1st, 2024 and will run through September 29th, 2024.