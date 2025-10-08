Chicken Salad Chick, the nation’s only fast-casual chicken salad restaurant concept, is expanding its footprint across the Midwest with six newly signed franchise agreements. While fast-casual restaurant concepts are booming nationwide, the Midwest region has remained an area of consistent growth in the sector. Chicken Salad Chick is entering into Michigan and Minnesota for the first time, while deepening its presence in Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, and Oklahoma.

Behind the Deals: Meet the Franchise Owners

Caitlin & Michael Becker – Lafayette, Indiana

Michael Becker has been a lifelong entrepreneur and currently owns a candy shop, McCord Candies, in his community. While Caitlin Becker has been spearheading special events within the business, she is excited to fully return to the hospitality industry after a hiatus to raise their six children.

Jesse Koontz & Toni Siprut – Chicago, Illinois

Both Jesse Koontz and Toni Siprut are no strangers to the franchising industry, already owning several restaurant concepts in the Chicagoland area. Koontz has an extensive background in the franchise industry after leaving the Marines as a Sergeant, while Siprut brings ample experience in both the entertainment and hospitality industry.

Cindy Sulzman, Jo Anne & Kirk Williams – Kansas City, Kansas

It’s a family affair in Kansas City, after sisters Cindy Sulzman and Jo Anne Williams discovered the concept and became fans. The family trio is primed for success with Cindy’s marketing experience, Jo Anne’s years as a consultant, and Jo Anne’s husband Kirk’s experience crunching the numbers.

Troy Morrison – Oklahoma City, Oklahoma & Wichita, Kansas

Troy Morrison is already the largest multi-unit franchisee in the Chicken Salad Chick system with 26 locations open and operating — and he’s continuing to invest back into this unique concept. Morrison operates through his company, Meauxmentum Strategies & Investments, which owns more than 100 restaurant locations he continues to find value in expanding Chicken Salad Chick.

Sarah & Keith McKae – Northville, Novi and Canton, Michigan

This husband-and-wife duo has long served their community — Keith as a firefighter and Sarah as a dedicated hospital caregiver. After discovering Chicken Salad Chick while on vacation in Florida, they knew bringing the concept home to Michigan was their next opportunity. Their first location is set to open this fall.

Mandy & Mike Boogerd – Lakeville, Minnesota

Mike Boogerd brings a career in healthcare and IT, along with an MBA in healthcare management, to this opportunity. Inspired by raising their son with special needs, Mandy Boogerd transitioned from a medical career to teaching elementary and special education. Together, they are opening Minnesota’s first Chicken Salad Chick, with a vision to create a welcoming, community-focused restaurant.

The brand’s expansion across the Midwest comes as the foodservice industry is projected to reach $1.5T in sales in 2025. As consumers prioritize spending at restaurants, Chicken Salad Chick is positioning itself for long-term success by tapping into high-growth markets and leveraging its unique concept.

“Chicken Salad Chick has built a reputation for success in both emerging and established markets, and these new agreements reflect the strength of our brand and passion of our franchise owners,” said Mark Verges, Vice President of Franchise Development at Chicken Salad Chick. “We’re proud to partner with such talented entrepreneurs and families who share our mission of enriching lives and serving others.”

In the first half of 2025, Chicken Salad Chick celebrated a string of grand openings across the country, solidifying its position as a leader in the fast-casual segment. The brand’s commitment to quality, community engagement, and operational support has helped fuel its momentum, with dozens of additional locations in development.

In 2025 the team is capitalizing on momentum from 2024, aiming to break records with new deals across the United States. Franchise development has identified Pennsylvania, Ohio, Minnesota, Iowa, Wisconsin, Michigan, Illinois and West Virginia as target growth states with high economic potential. The brand continues to bring its gracious hospitality and fresh fare to new markets, seeing a 13% increase in unit count year-over-year. Last year, Chicken Salad Chick reported over $394.2 million in system wide sales. According to the 2024 FDD, in addition to this impressive growth, experienced a 38% increase over 2021 and grew to record-setting AUV of $1.5 million.